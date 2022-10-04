GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest

The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
Just before 9 p.m., an officer approached 31-year-old Anthony Owen, of Chatsworth, the GBI said in a statement. The state agency did not disclose what led to the initial interaction, only stating that Owen had an outstanding warrant for arrest.
Owen gave the officer a false name and resisted arrest by fighting with the officer, according to the statement. He then escaped by running into the woods along U.S. 411. The officer followed, and after catching up with Owen, another fight took place and the officer shot Owen once, the GBI said.
Owen was arrested once backup officers arrived and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The officer sustained minor injuries.
The GBI did not say whether Owen was believed to be armed, or if any weapons were recovered from the scene. The agency will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Murray County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Just a few hours after the Chatsworth shooting, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the GBI said it was asked to investigate after a Cobb County officer shot a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins.
The suspect, 18-year-old Isaiah Stewart, allegedly jumped out of a fleeing SUV and pointed a handgun at officers in the parking lot of a motel, according to police and the GBI. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, and no officers were injured.
Stewart and another suspect, 19-year-old Montavis Farmer, were arrested on charges relating to the vehicle break-ins. Three other suspects are still outstanding, Cobb police confirmed Tuesday.
The two incidents are the 91st and 92nd officer-involved shootings investigated by the GBI this year. In 2021, the GBI investigated 100 officer-involved shootings, according to records kept by the state agency.
