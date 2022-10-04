GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest

Just before 9 p.m., an officer approached 31-year-old Anthony Owen, of Chatsworth, the GBI said in a statement. The state agency did not disclose what led to the initial interaction, only stating that Owen had an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Owen gave the officer a false name and resisted arrest by fighting with the officer, according to the statement. He then escaped by running into the woods along U.S. 411. The officer followed, and after catching up with Owen, another fight took place and the officer shot Owen once, the GBI said.