BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting at Cobb motel injures suspect, police say

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at a Smyrna-area motel, Cobb County police confirmed.
No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation at the Rodeway Inn on Winchester Parkway. The GBI is also on the scene.
The person shot was described as a suspect and is expected to survive, a police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No other details have been released.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The AJC will update this language as more details emerge.
