ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting at Cobb motel injures suspect, police say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at a Smyrna-area motel, Cobb County police confirmed.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation at the Rodeway Inn on Winchester Parkway. The GBI is also on the scene.

The person shot was described as a suspect and is expected to survive, a police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No other details have been released.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The AJC will update this language as more details emerge.

We have an AJC photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings18h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

OPINION: Buckhead cityhood isn’t on the ballot, but Bill White isn’t done yet
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

The Jolt: A test for Kemp as Hurricane Ian nears Georgia coast
1h ago

Credit: Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
18h ago

Credit: Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
18h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
8m ago
Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects
13h ago
Feds: Columbus theology school staffers recruited fake students to steal millions
14h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top