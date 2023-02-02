GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation at the request of Calhoun police. It’s the 13th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to probe this year.

Relatively few details have been released about the prior week’s incident, when a Gordon deputy attempted to stop a driver for a broken tag light, according to the GBI’s initial investigation. The man, identified as 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch, did not stop and drove to his home in the small community of Sugar Valley with the deputy in pursuit.

The deputy blocked in Couch’s vehicle behind the house and told him to show his hands, the GBI said. Instead, Couch got out of the vehicle as the deputy continued to give him commands, according to the GBI.

Officials have not shared any details about what happened next. According to Gordon Sheriff Mitch Ralston, the deputy shot Couch in the process of arresting him. Couch was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but died. The deputy was not injured.

According to the GBI, the Gordon sheriff’s office does not require its officers to wear body cameras. Some footage of the attempted traffic stop and pursuit was captured by the deputy’s dashboard camera in his patrol car, but the shooting took place out of the dashcam’s view, the GBI said. The camera captured some audio from the incident, the GBI added.