Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after chase, sheriff says

The deputy tried to pull over the man near Resaca, just off I-75 between Calhoun and Dalton, around 1 a.m., Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a news release. Instead of stopping, the man led the deputy on a chase that ended near a home in the small community of Sugar Valley, Ralston said.

Few details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting, but the deputy fired at the suspect while attempting to arrest him, according to Ralston.