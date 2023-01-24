ajc logo
Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after chase, sheriff says

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning as he attempted to arrest the suspect following a traffic stop and chase, authorities said.

The deputy tried to pull over the man near Resaca, just off I-75 between Calhoun and Dalton, around 1 a.m., Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a news release. Instead of stopping, the man led the deputy on a chase that ended near a home in the small community of Sugar Valley, Ralston said.

Few details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting, but the deputy fired at the suspect while attempting to arrest him, according to Ralston.

The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation, Ralston said. The GBI has not released any information about the incident, including the identities of the deputy or suspect.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

