Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after chase, sheriff says

A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning as he attempted to arrest the suspect following a traffic stop and chase, authorities said.
The deputy tried to pull over the man near Resaca, just off I-75 between Calhoun and Dalton, around 1 a.m., Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a news release. Instead of stopping, the man led the deputy on a chase that ended near a home in the small community of Sugar Valley, Ralston said.
Few details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting, but the deputy fired at the suspect while attempting to arrest him, according to Ralston.
The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation, Ralston said. The GBI has not released any information about the incident, including the identities of the deputy or suspect.
