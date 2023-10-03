BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

GBI: Man shot, killed by Clayton police after pointing gun during chase

14 minutes ago
Clayton County police fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at an officer during a foot chase near Jonesboro, state officials said.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in Georgia on Sunday that the GBI was requested to investigate.

According to the state agency, the Clayton officer was near Kendrick Road when he saw 35-year-old Richard Preston Johnson of McDonough holding up his hands like he was pointing a gun. The officer started to approach Johnson, but the man ran away.

The chase eventually made its way behind a nearby home, where Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, the GBI stated. The officer fired his weapon, hitting Johnson, who later died at a hospital.

No law enforcement members were injured during the incident. The GBI did not say if the officer was on a normal patrol when he spotted the gesture by Johnson.

Once the GBI investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. At the time, it was the 72nd officer-involved shooting the GBI had been requested to investigate this year.

No. 73 also occurred Sunday when law enforcement in rural Montgomery County shot and killed a man who threatened them at his home during a lengthy standoff. On Tuesday, Lawrenceville police fatally shot a man trying to steal a police cruiser, leading to the 74th investigation.

There were 92 such shootings at the same time last year, according to the GBI.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

