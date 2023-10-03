BREAKING | GBI asked to investigate officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville

Crime & Public Safety
The GBI has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Lawrenceville police said the shooting took place on West Pike Street near Old Norcross Road. The agency confirmed none of its officers were injured but did not release further details.

During the investigation, West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive in an area between the Lawrenceville square to the east and Northside Hospital Gwinnett to the west.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

We have an AJC photographer on the way to the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

