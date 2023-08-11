GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest

The GBI has opened an investigation into an Atlanta police officer’s use of force after a 62-year-old man became unresponsive while being taken into custody and later died.

The police department requested the independent investigation Friday after Johnny Hollman died the night before, the GBI said in a statement. The state agency said Hollman and the arresting officer were involved in a physical struggle, but Hollman’s official cause of death has not been determined.

“The Atlanta Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard policy,” a spokesman for the department said.

According to the initial investigation, police responded to a car wreck at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Cunningham Place in southwest Atlanta around 11:20 p.m. Hollman was determined to be the at-fault driver, Atlanta police said, and became agitated when officers tried to issue him a traffic citation.

Hollman “became noncompliant” and an officer tried to take him into custody, according to the GBI. The 62-year-old and the officer got into a physical struggle as he refused to follow the officer’s commands, and the state agency said an officer used a Taser on him.

According to police, a witness then helped the officer put Hollman in handcuffs. The GBI said it was at that point police “determined that Hollman had become unresponsive.”

No other details about the struggle were provided, and officials did not specify if Hollman suffered any injuries as a result. Police called emergency medical personnel and Hollman was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI is asking the public for any details that could help determine the circumstances around Hollman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Conyers at 706-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), by visiting the GBI’s tip website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.