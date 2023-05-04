UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says

Four people are dead, including the suspect, in shootings across three scenes in Moultrie, according to the county coroner.
Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock confirmed his office is working three homicide cases and one suicide. Moultrie police have requested the GBI’s help to investigate the killings, which occurred at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue and two homes next door to each other on 6th Street.
The shooting suspect, a 26-year-old man, and a female McDonald’s employee were killed at the fast-food restaurant, according to Brock. The other two women, who are related, were killed at their homes, he said.
Their names were not released.
Moultrie, the county seat of Colquitt, is a city of about 14,000 people located 40 miles northwest of Valdosta. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard told WALB-10, the local NBC affiliate in Albany, he believes there is no threat to public safety following the incidents.
“We have responded to multiple scenes, there are also multiple fatalities involved,” the GBI said in an email. “We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses.”
There is a large police presence at both the McDonald’s and 6th Street scenes, the news station reported.
— Staff writer Chelsea Prince contributed to this article.
