UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says

Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock confirmed his office is working three homicide cases and one suicide. Moultrie police have requested the GBI’s help to investigate the killings, which occurred at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue and two homes next door to each other on 6th Street.

The shooting suspect, a 26-year-old man, and a female McDonald’s employee were killed at the fast-food restaurant, according to Brock. The other two women, who are related, were killed at their homes, he said.