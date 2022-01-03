GBI investigates fatal shooting at Forsyth Walmart

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday night at a Forsyth shopping center, according to a news release from the GBI.
Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden, 17, of Forsyth shot and killed Cedric James Mayes, 17, of Forsyth at a Walmart, according to a preliminary investigation by the GBI. Bowden is in police custody awaiting charges.
At 6:12 p.m. Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from someone inside Walmart indicating a person was firing shots inside the store, according to the news release. Monroe County deputies and Forsyth Police officers responded to the scene.
Mayes’ body was scheduled to be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
