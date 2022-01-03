Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

GBI investigates fatal shooting at Forsyth Walmart

caption arrowCaption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday night at a Forsyth shopping center, according to a news release from the GBI.

Tarmaine Jontavion Bowden, 17, of Forsyth shot and killed Cedric James Mayes, 17, of Forsyth at a Walmart, according to a preliminary investigation by the GBI. Bowden is in police custody awaiting charges.

At 6:12 p.m. Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from someone inside Walmart indicating a person was firing shots inside the store, according to the news release. Monroe County deputies and Forsyth Police officers responded to the scene.

Mayes’ body was scheduled to be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

ExploreChild killed, mother rescued after tree falls on DeKalb County home

Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Teen girl shot during party at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
17h ago
Georgia high school band director accused of inappropriate relationship
More gunfire at Atlantic Station results in property damage, but no injuries
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top