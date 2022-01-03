BREAKING: Child killed, mother rescued after tree falls on DeKalb County home

His mother was rescued and was not injured, but the boy became trapped after the tree came down in the 3400 block of Glenwood Road, according to a DeKalb County fire spokesman. Crews arrived shortly after 5 a.m. and found the child dead inside.

“When they arrived they heard a person screaming, they were able to rescue a mother virtually unharmed,” Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She complained of no injuries, but the child was deceased.”