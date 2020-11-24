GBI: Gang trafficked teen in South Georgia

After a year-long investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged eight people in Albany accused of involvement in trafficking a 16-year-old to benefit their gang.
The case began on Aug. 2, 2019, when the Albany Police Department received a report about the rape and the commercial sexual exploitation of the victim. She had allegedly been trafficked over the course of two months, advertised as an adult prostitute on websites including Skip the Games, before running away from her captors, according to the GBI.
Authorities believe the suspects are members of the Inglewood Family gang, a subset of the Bloods.
The arrests were announced Tuesday by Gov. Brian Kemp who campaigned largely on “stopping and dismantling gangs” in the state. He was joined at the news conference by first lady Marty Kemp, who’s made stopping sex trafficking a personal fight.
“We will do whatever it takes until every community is safe because we love our families, our neighborhoods, and our state,” the governor said, “and we value the safety of our kids, relatives, and friends.”
Critics have accused the Kemp administration of exaggerating the state’s gang and human trafficking problems, because data has shown violent crime falling in Georgia and data is generally hard to come by on the full scope of human trafficking. Kemp points to concerns of police and sheriffs across the state — and to cases like this one — in response.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
“Members of this gang made arrangements for the juvenile to have sexual encounters with numerous men,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “The proceeds from that child sex trafficking were being used to finance the gang and the gang’s illegal activities.”
Albany police requested the GBI’s help in October 2019, and the case grew to include authorities from various GBI units and agencies including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
“The damages of human trafficking are difficult to repair and these young victims need plenty of assistance in getting their lives back while regaining their self-esteem,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
Those charged with violating the state gang law, racketeering and sex trafficking include: Robert Wingfield, 19, Jeston Yates, 29, Ronaldo Patterson, 29, Johnny Shanard Howard, age 33, Tre’Shawn Malik Smith, 20, and Jamie Rosier, 30. Korina Johnson, 18, faces charges of racketeering, gang activity and aggravated sodomy. Byrant Terrell Hooker, 32, is charged with racketeering and gang activity.