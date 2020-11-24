GBI: Gang trafficked teen in South Georgia

Critics have accused the Kemp administration of exaggerating the state’s gang and human trafficking problems, because data has shown violent crime falling in Georgia and data is generally hard to come by on the full scope of human trafficking. Kemp points to concerns of police and sheriffs across the state — and to cases like this one — in response.

Attorney General Chris Carr (L) fist bumps GBI Director Vic Reynolds during a press conference at the State Capital Tuesday, November 24, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“Members of this gang made arrangements for the juvenile to have sexual encounters with numerous men,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “The proceeds from that child sex trafficking were being used to finance the gang and the gang’s illegal activities.”

Albany police requested the GBI’s help in October 2019, and the case grew to include authorities from various GBI units and agencies including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

“The damages of human trafficking are difficult to repair and these young victims need plenty of assistance in getting their lives back while regaining their self-esteem,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Those charged with violating the state gang law, racketeering and sex trafficking include: Robert Wingfield, 19, Jeston Yates, 29, Ronaldo Patterson, 29, Johnny Shanard Howard, age 33, Tre’Shawn Malik Smith, 20, and Jamie Rosier, 30. Korina Johnson, 18, faces charges of racketeering, gang activity and aggravated sodomy. Byrant Terrell Hooker, 32, is charged with racketeering and gang activity.