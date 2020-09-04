GBI expands efforts to fight gangs

The task force was created after Gov. Brian Kemp took office, as combating gangs had been a focus of his campaign messaging. Since its creation, the task force has arrested alleged gang members across metro Atlanta, seizing drugs and guns.

The agency’s emphasis on gangs has drawn some criticism because violent crime is down 13 percent in the state since 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. But the GBI cites an early 2019 survey of more than 500 police and sheriffs’ offices around the state, when most agencies said their biggest frustration was gangs. Topping the list were Ghostface Gangsters, Gangster Disciples, Bloods and Crips.