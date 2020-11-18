GBI exhuming body of deacon murdered at Georgia church in 1985

In 2003, Dennis Perry, a construction worker who had lived in the area, was found guilty of the murders, but his conviction was overturned this summer after a DNA test linked a previous suspect to the crime scene. Perry is waiting for the local district attorney to decide whether to put him on trial again, though experts say that would be unfair. The test was conducted by Perry’s defense team at The Georgia Innocence Project, along with King & Spalding, after reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that the alibi of a previous suspect appeared to be fraudulent.

Erik Sparre was briefly a suspect in 1986 after, police records say, he was caught on tape bragging about killing the couple, and using a racial slur to describe the Swains. The Swains were Black; Sparre, like the killer, was white. In March, the DNA test showed that Sparre couldn’t be excluded as the contributor of hairs found stuck in the hinge of a pair of glasses left next to the bodies. Since then multiple people have testified he made statements to them about killing the couple.

The match means that someone in Sparre’s maternal line contributed the hairs. More precise results aren’t possible because the hairs have gone missing since they were tested in 2001.

But GBI scientists believe a sample found on the body could be tested to determine the identity of the individual who fought with Harold Swain.

“It’s possible,” said John Butler, a DNA expert at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “There’s been DNA obtained from mummies from thousands of years ago.”

DNA testing wasn’t done at the time of the murders because the science was in its infancy.

