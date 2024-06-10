GBI: Deputies shoot gunman near Augusta restaurant; 2 bystanders hurt

Two of the three deputies shot at the suspect, hitting the man at least once, the GBI said. Two bystanders were also wounded, but the GBI did not clarify if they were struck by gunfire from the suspect or the deputies. All three were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not released.

No officers were injured.

The suspect, whose name was not released, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators later determined that the suspect had been in a gunfight with multiple other people, the GBI said.

“This gunfight covered an area of two to three blocks,” according to the GBI. It’s not clear what started the shootout.

Several weapons were recovered at the scene, and seven vehicles were hit by gunfire, the GBI said. Some businesses also sustained damage from stray bullets.

The GBI will conduct its independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the Augusta District Attorney’s Office for review.

It was the 27th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.