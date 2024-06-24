GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta gas station

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting just outside Atlanta near the Cobb County line early Monday morning.
Details are limited, but several agencies are at the scene, which is at a BP gas station along Fulton Industrial Boulevard near I-20. According to Channel 2 Action News, the incident began in Douglas County.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
A black BMW was seen at the gas station with several bullet holes. Another scene involving a crash played out at the end of an I-20 exit ramp onto Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
In addition to the GBI, the Georgia State Patrol, South Fulton police and Douglasville police are at the scene.
Officials have not released information about what led up to the incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author