GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta gas station

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting just outside Atlanta near the Cobb County line early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but several agencies are at the scene, which is at a BP gas station along Fulton Industrial Boulevard near I-20. According to Channel 2 Action News, the incident began in Douglas County.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.