X
Dark Mode Toggle

GBI: Armed man shot by Newton County deputies after fatally shooting wife

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife at a home in Newton County on Sunday is in critical condition after being shot by deputies, authorities said.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:20 p.m. to the home on Livingston Lane in Covington following a report of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, was standing in the front yard holding a handgun, according to the GBI.

Hobson did not follow several commands to drop the gun, the state agency said, and admitted to shooting his wife before deputies shot him.

Alena Polson Hobson, 49, was found lying on the ground on a side yard of the residence, according to the GBI. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI is investigating both the officer-involved shooting and homicide. It’s the 14th police shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year and the second this month. The case will eventually be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Monday, charges against Hobson were pending.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: WE-TV

Georgia reality star ‘Mama June’ Shannon celebrates first marriage in Panama City3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from 'CNN This Morning'
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
1h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
59m ago
The Latest
Carter Center visitors salute ‘The heart of what Americans should be striving to be’
4m ago
Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
59m ago
1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb shooting near rec center
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top