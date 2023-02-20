GBI: Armed man shot by Newton County deputies after fatally shooting wife

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife at a home in Newton County on Sunday is in critical condition after being shot by deputies, authorities said.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:20 p.m. to the home on Livingston Lane in Covington following a report of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, was standing in the front yard holding a handgun, according to the GBI.
Hobson did not follow several commands to drop the gun, the state agency said, and admitted to shooting his wife before deputies shot him.
Alena Polson Hobson, 49, was found lying on the ground on a side yard of the residence, according to the GBI. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect was also taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. No officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI is investigating both the officer-involved shooting and homicide. It’s the 14th police shooting the agency has been asked to investigate this year and the second this month. The case will eventually be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.
As of Monday, charges against Hobson were pending.
