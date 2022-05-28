ajc logo
X

GBI: 2 shot after traffic stop near Augusta leads to exchange of gunfire

The GBI is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting involving a deputy at an apartment complex near Augusta. One officer was shot.

Combined ShapeCaption
The GBI is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting involving a deputy at an apartment complex near Augusta. One officer was shot.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A woman and a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy were both shot Thursday during an exchange of gunfire near Augusta after she ran away from a traffic stop, pulled a gun from her purse and fired as the deputy pursued her, according to the GBI.

Ladeeje Harvey was shot twice in the legs after she fired at Deputy John Tarpley, the GBI said Friday in a news release. Harvey, 25, and Tarpley were both taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and released Thursday night. Upon her release from the hospital, Harvey was booked into the Richmond County Jail.

The Augusta woman faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and second-degree cruelty to children, GBI officials indicated.

Tarpley is recovering at home, according to Richmond Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

“This was another senseless act of gun violence,” Roundtree said during a press conference Friday morning. “She put deputies at great risk, as well as her 5-year-old child. We’re truly blessed that no one was killed.”

The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when deputies pulled over a white Chevrolet Impala on Lumpkin Road near the Charlestowne South apartments, authorities said. The Impala was driven by Darius Rivera, while Harvey was sitting in the passenger seat and her 5-year-old son was sitting in the rear, according to the sheriff. The deputies said they could smell marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car.

The GBI said Harvey grabbed her son from the back seat, and began walking away from the traffic stop, ignoring Tarpley’s orders for her to stay in the car. At some point, she ran to her apartment door and was able to get in but deputies were not far behind. Deputy Dontavion Jones managed to stop Harvey from going inside, causing a struggle at her front entrance. During the skirmish, Harvey pulled a revolver from her purse and fired multiple rounds at officers, the state agency said.

Harvey shot Tarpley as he entered the apartment. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest, but the bullet wounded him in the upper chest just above his body armor, Roundtree said. Jones returned fire and hit Harvey in the legs, but she continued to run. She was found and taken into custody nearby.

Roundtree noted that Harvey opened fire while her son was standing between her and the deputies.

“Having your 5-year-old child directly in the line of fire, as a parent that’s something I really just can’t comprehend,” Roundtree said.

The 5-year-old was not seriously injured. He was treated at the scene for a cut to his knee that required stitches and released into the care of a relative, according to the sheriff.

Roundtree said both deputies involved in Thursday’s shooting joined the department in 2018. The two officers were wearing body cameras. Roundtree said the footage is being reviewed by the sheriff’s office’s internal affairs investigators. Copies of the body cam footage have also been provided to the GBI, according to the sheriff.

While there was no timeline for Tarpley’s return, the prognosis for his recovery was good, Roundtree said. Jones, meanwhile, will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation per department procedure, the sheriff told reporters.

The incident marked the 55th officer-involved shooting investigated by the GBI this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket12h ago
UPDATED: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony in Trump probe
17h ago
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
9h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
10h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
10h ago
Giants' Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
6h ago
The Latest
Bystanders help cops arrest armed suspect in NW Atlanta
5h ago
Authorities investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Atlanta youth center
8h ago
Metro Atlanta sheriff reminds deputies of their duty after Uvalde massacre
9h ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
12h ago
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
10h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top