Gainesville police use Taser to arrest man accused of ramming patrol cars

A Jackson County man was arrested on multiple charges after Gainesville police tried to check on him as he sat unmoving in his car at a busy intersection, leading to the man escalating the situation and ramming two patrol cars, authorities said.

James Edward Harrison, 39, of Jefferson, was subdued with a Taser before being placed under arrest near the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway around 9 p.m. Monday, Gainesville police said. Officers took Harrison to the hospital where he was medically cleared, then booked him into the Hall County Jail on several charges.

Harrison now faces four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of obstruction, police said. He remains in jail without bond.