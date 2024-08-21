Furman football team to honor former Harrison star with helmet decal

Credit: Furman University Credit: Furman University

At Furman, Stanfield was a three-year letterman and played in all 13 games in 2023, compiling 13 tackles and 2½ sacks and helping the Paladins go 10-3 and win the Southern Conference championship.

Stanfield also excelled in the classroom and planned to attend dental school. He was a beloved teammate and friend.

“Bryce Stanfield was known for his ‘mega-watt’ smile and as someone who ‘lifted up the room when he was there,’” his obituary stated. “Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate, and great student. He was ‘ELITE and ‘UNCOMMON.’ He will be dearly missed, but will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

In a hospital ceremony before his death, Stanfield was conferred his bachelor of science degree in health sciences, magnum cum laude, by Furman President Elizabeth Davis as his parents, teammates and coaches looked on.