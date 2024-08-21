Furman football team to honor former Harrison star with helmet decal

The Furman University football team will honor a fallen teammate with a helmet decal this season, the team announced.
The team’s helmets will sport a “Stanfield Strong” decal in honor of Bryce Stanfield, who died Feb. 9 in a Greenville, South Carolina, hospital. The former Cobb County football star, who played at Harrison High School, collapsed after a workout at Furman and died two days later. His cause of death was later determined to be a pulmonary embolism.
A two-time all-region player at Harrison, Stanfield was a leader for the Hoyas’ 2019 Class 5A championship team. He had 3½ tackles in Harrison’s 20-7 victory over Allatoona in the state final.
Credit: Furman University
At Furman, Stanfield was a three-year letterman and played in all 13 games in 2023, compiling 13 tackles and 2½ sacks and helping the Paladins go 10-3 and win the Southern Conference championship.
Stanfield also excelled in the classroom and planned to attend dental school. He was a beloved teammate and friend.
“Bryce Stanfield was known for his ‘mega-watt’ smile and as someone who ‘lifted up the room when he was there,’” his obituary stated. “Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate, and great student. He was ‘ELITE and ‘UNCOMMON.’ He will be dearly missed, but will be remembered in our hearts forever.”
In a hospital ceremony before his death, Stanfield was conferred his bachelor of science degree in health sciences, magnum cum laude, by Furman President Elizabeth Davis as his parents, teammates and coaches looked on.
