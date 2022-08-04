BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
Funeral set for teen killed in Carrollton shooting

Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Anna Lynn Grace was a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School

Family and friends will gather this weekend to celebrate the life of the 18-year-old shot to death in Carrollton.

The viewing for Anna Lynn Jones will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, 1312 South Park Street in Carrollton, according to the funeral home. Visitation will be held the same day from 4 to 8 p.m.

The funeral for Jones will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Villa Rica.

ExploreCarrollton police hope videos offer clues to shooting that killed 18-year-old

Early Saturday, officers were called both to Adamson Square and Tanner Medical Center. At a parking deck just off the square, officers found Richard Sigman on the ground, bleeding from his head, an incident report states.

At the hospital, Jones was being treated for gunshots to her head and leg, the report states. The recent Mount Zion High School graduate died from her injuries.

Sigman, 47, was charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said. Later Saturday, the University of West Georgia said Sigman had been fired from his job as a lecturer in the business school. He remained Thursday in the Carroll County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting, including how Sigman was injured, a spokeswoman for Carrollton police said.

