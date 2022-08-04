Funeral set for teen killed in Carrollton shooting

The viewing for Anna Lynn Jones will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, 1312 South Park Street in Carrollton, according to the funeral home. Visitation will be held the same day from 4 to 8 p.m.

The funeral for Jones will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Villa Rica.