BreakingNews
As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September
ajc logo
X

Carrollton police hope videos offer clues to shooting that killed 18-year-old

Richard Sigman shot and killed an 18-year-old teen after firing his gun into a parked vehicle early Saturday, according to Carrollton police.

Combined ShapeCaption
Richard Sigman shot and killed an 18-year-old teen after firing his gun into a parked vehicle early Saturday, according to Carrollton police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Carrollton investigators are hoping surveillance videos will offer more clues to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old, police said Tuesday.

Early Saturday, officers were called both to Adamson Square and Tanner Medical Center. At a parking deck just off the square, officers found Richard Sigman on the ground, bleeding from his head, an incident report states.

At the hospital, 18-year-old Anna Jones was being treated for gunshots to her head and leg, the report states. The recent Mount Zion High School graduate died from her injuries.

ExploreFormer West Georgia instructor had no prior interaction with victim, police say

Sigman, 47, was charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said. Later Saturday, the University of West Georgia said Sigman had been fired from his job as a lecturer in the business school.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting, including how Sigman was injured, a spokeswoman for Carrollton police said Tuesday.

According to police, Sigman had been at Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana on the square when he got into an argument with another man. The man said Sigman threatened to shoot him and told a security guard, who saw Sigman with a gun and told him to leave the restaurant.

Combined ShapeCaption
Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

Credit: Handout photo

Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

Credit: Handout photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

Credit: Handout photo

Credit: Handout photo

Sigman left the restaurant, according to witnesses, and walked into the parking deck. That’s where he fired shots at the parked car with Jones inside, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe Sigman and Jones had any prior interaction before the shooting. Sigman was denied bond during a court appearance Monday and remained Tuesday in the Carroll jail.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were pending for Jones, who was set to start her freshman year at West Georgia next week.

“Anna was just 18 years old when she was recklessly taken from her family, friends, and community,” her online obituary states. “She touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and they all love and miss her dearly.”

A lifelong resident of Carroll County, Jones was a cheerleader, played soccer and ran track at Mount Zion and was selected for the homecoming court, according to her obituary. A GoFundMe page was created to assist her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges44m ago
Feds: Metro Atlanta landlord took $2.5M PPP loan and still sought evictions
8h ago
Republicans back fake elector for state Senate
5h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
3h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
3h ago
Man shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say
8m ago
The Latest
Man shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say
8m ago
Warrants accuse DeKalb day care employees of ‘cruel and excessive’ abuse
1h ago
Gainesville man arrested after cops find meth stash worth nearly $3 million
1h ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
4h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top