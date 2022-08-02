Carrollton police hope videos offer clues to shooting that killed 18-year-old

According to police, Sigman had been at Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana on the square when he got into an argument with another man. The man said Sigman threatened to shoot him and told a security guard, who saw Sigman with a gun and told him to leave the restaurant.

Combined Shape Caption Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page) Credit: Handout photo Credit: Handout photo Combined Shape Caption Anna Jones, a University of West Georgia student, was killed in a shooting Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Carrollton. (Photo from GoFundMe page) Credit: Handout photo Credit: Handout photo

Sigman left the restaurant, according to witnesses, and walked into the parking deck. That’s where he fired shots at the parked car with Jones inside, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe Sigman and Jones had any prior interaction before the shooting. Sigman was denied bond during a court appearance Monday and remained Tuesday in the Carroll jail.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were pending for Jones, who was set to start her freshman year at West Georgia next week.

“Anna was just 18 years old when she was recklessly taken from her family, friends, and community,” her online obituary states. “She touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and they all love and miss her dearly.”

A lifelong resident of Carroll County, Jones was a cheerleader, played soccer and ran track at Mount Zion and was selected for the homecoming court, according to her obituary. A GoFundMe page was created to assist her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.