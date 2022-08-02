Carrollton police hope videos offer clues to shooting that killed 18-year-old

Carrollton investigators are hoping surveillance videos will offer more clues to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old, police said Tuesday.
Early Saturday, officers were called both to Adamson Square and Tanner Medical Center. At a parking deck just off the square, officers found Richard Sigman on the ground, bleeding from his head, an incident report states.
At the hospital, 18-year-old Anna Jones was being treated for gunshots to her head and leg, the report states. The recent Mount Zion High School graduate died from her injuries.
Sigman, 47, was charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said. Later Saturday, the University of West Georgia said Sigman had been fired from his job as a lecturer in the business school.
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting, including how Sigman was injured, a spokeswoman for Carrollton police said Tuesday.
According to police, Sigman had been at Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana on the square when he got into an argument with another man. The man said Sigman threatened to shoot him and told a security guard, who saw Sigman with a gun and told him to leave the restaurant.
Sigman left the restaurant, according to witnesses, and walked into the parking deck. That’s where he fired shots at the parked car with Jones inside, according to police.
Investigators don’t believe Sigman and Jones had any prior interaction before the shooting. Sigman was denied bond during a court appearance Monday and remained Tuesday in the Carroll jail.
Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were pending for Jones, who was set to start her freshman year at West Georgia next week.
“Anna was just 18 years old when she was recklessly taken from her family, friends, and community,” her online obituary states. “She touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and they all love and miss her dearly.”
A lifelong resident of Carroll County, Jones was a cheerleader, played soccer and ran track at Mount Zion and was selected for the homecoming court, according to her obituary. A GoFundMe page was created to assist her family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.
