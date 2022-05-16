Funeral, candlelight vigil set for Rockdale deputy killed in car accident

Deputy Walter Jenkins, 54, was hit around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Ga. 212. Jenkins was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. today. A public viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Funeral Home at 8968 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at World Changers Church, 2500 Burdett Road in Atlanta.