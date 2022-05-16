Funeral, candlelight vigil set for Rockdale deputy killed in car accident

Funeral arrangements have been set for anyone wishing to show their respects and mourn the death of a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally wounded last week while working a traffic detail.
Deputy Walter Jenkins, 54, was hit around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Ga. 212. Jenkins was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
A candlelight vigil will be held at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. today. A public viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Funeral Home at 8968 Fayetteville Road in Jonesboro. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at World Changers Church, 2500 Burdett Road in Atlanta.
The 27-year law enforcement veteran was in uniform and wearing a reflective vest when he was struck by a Kia Sportage driven by a 16-year-old girl. No charges have been filed.
Jenkins started his law enforcement career as a corrections officer at Phillips State Prison in 1995. He spent most of his career, from September 1999 to January 2021, as an officer with the College Park Police Department. He joined the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 and was currently a reserve officer for the sheriff’s office.
This year, Jenkins is the second Georgia officer killed in the line of duty. On March 30, Investigator Donald Croom with the Houston County District Attorney’s Office was killed in a vehicle crash. He was 56. In 2021, eight Georgia officers died in the line of duty.
