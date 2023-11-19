Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Fulton County detention officer has been arrested after she allegedly had an “inappropriate” relationship with an male inmate at the jail, authorities said Saturday.

Latasha Baker, 37, is facing charges of possession of prohibited items by inmate and violation of oath by public officer, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. She was fired Friday and is now housed without bond at the same jail she once worked.

The prohibited items, whose names are “part of the active investigation,” were seized from Baker after she crossed the guard line, Fulton Sheriff spokesperson Natalie Ammons said. On the day of her arrest Thursday, Ammons said it wasn’t known that she had supplied them to inmates.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

“I am committed to holding each and every employee accountable to the oath they have taken to protect and serve our community,” Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat wrote in a statement. “The actions of this one officer are certainly not a reflection of the rest of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The introduction of contraband to any of our facilities will not be tolerated.”

It was the second stint at the jail for Baker, who was rehired in June and assigned to Union City’s South Fulton Annex. She was previously a detention officer with the sheriff’s office from Feb. 2016 to Jan. 2022.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation also led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jaheim Arnold. He is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Ammons said Arnold was not the person that Baker is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with. Whether he brought contraband into the jail was still “part of the active investigation,” she said.

Arnold is also being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Gridlock Guy: Holiday travel primer - when to travel and the biggest risks2h ago

Credit: AP

U.S. close to deal with Israel, Hamas to pause conflict, free some hostages
12h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia flexes with another domination of Tennessee
12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia flexes with another domination of Tennessee
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 injured after electrical fire reported at building near Atlantic Station
15h ago
UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
18h ago
Residents of charred Atlanta apartment to file lawsuit against property owners
19h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top