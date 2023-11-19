Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

“I am committed to holding each and every employee accountable to the oath they have taken to protect and serve our community,” Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat wrote in a statement. “The actions of this one officer are certainly not a reflection of the rest of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The introduction of contraband to any of our facilities will not be tolerated.”

It was the second stint at the jail for Baker, who was rehired in June and assigned to Union City’s South Fulton Annex. She was previously a detention officer with the sheriff’s office from Feb. 2016 to Jan. 2022.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation also led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jaheim Arnold. He is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Ammons said Arnold was not the person that Baker is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with. Whether he brought contraband into the jail was still “part of the active investigation,” she said.

Arnold is also being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

