Six Milton residents hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure

One woman was found dead and six other people hospitalized after they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide inside interconnected townhomes in Milton Thursday morning.
A running car was found inside a garage attached to the townhomes, but the incident appeared to be accidental, Deputy Chief Matt Marietta said. Nine townhomes in the Wyndham subdivision located on Regatta Grove were evacuated.
Milton Police and Fire-Rescue responded to a medical call for a person feeling sick about 8:35 a.m. at the townhomes, Marietta said. Firefighters discovered carbon monoxide levels as high as 500 ppm in three or four units, he said.
Information on the condition of the hospitalized residents was not available. The identity of the dead woman has not been released.
Carbon monoxide has no odor or color but can be deadly in high concentrations. It is a byproduct of combustion and can build up indoors and cause sudden illness or death.
By Thursday afternoon, Marietta said the gas was nearly cleared from the units and residents would be able to return to their homes.
Alpharetta Fire and Police Departments assisted at the scene.