Six Milton residents hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure

A running car was found inside a garage attached to the townhomes, but the incident appeared to be accidental, Deputy Chief Matt Marietta said. Nine townhomes in the Wyndham subdivision located on Regatta Grove were evacuated.

Milton Police and Fire-Rescue responded to a medical call for a person feeling sick about 8:35 a.m. at the townhomes, Marietta said. Firefighters discovered carbon monoxide levels as high as 500 ppm in three or four units, he said.