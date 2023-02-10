X
Fulton detention officer faces 11 felony charges related to inmate’s assault

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 8 minutes ago

A Fulton County detention officer was fired and arrested Thursday on more than a dozen counts related to the assault of an inmate, officials said.

Reynard Trotman is accused of aiding and abetting a crime and failing to render aid or protect an inmate from physical harm, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release. Trotman had worked at the jail since July.

Labat did not share details about the incident, but arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News state that Trotman failed to help the inmate while he was being stabbed multiple times by other inmates Feb. 4. The inmates also struck the victim with a broomstick and caused him to fall over a railing onto the floor below, the news station reported.

The warrants reveal that the inmate complained to Trotman that he did not feel safe in a certain area of the jail before the attack happened, Channel 2 reported. The news station added that the victim told Trotman multiple times the night before the attack that he feared for his life.

The former officer faces seven counts of violation of oath, two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony, all felonies. Trotman was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and one of reckless conduct, Labat said.

ExploreSheriff: Fulton detention officer recovering after being stabbed by inmate

“Any officer who violates their sworn oath not only brings discredit upon themselves but also exacerbates the critical staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies around the country are working to overcome,” Labat said in a statement. “As sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job, but there is no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest.”

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Bradley's Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
