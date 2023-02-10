Fulton detention officer faces 11 felony charges related to inmate’s assault

Reynard Trotman is accused of aiding and abetting a crime and failing to render aid or protect an inmate from physical harm, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release. Trotman had worked at the jail since July.

Labat did not share details about the incident, but arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News state that Trotman failed to help the inmate while he was being stabbed multiple times by other inmates Feb. 4. The inmates also struck the victim with a broomstick and caused him to fall over a railing onto the floor below, the news station reported.