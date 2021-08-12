Fulton DA won’t prosecute Atlanta police officer in fatal 2016 shooting

He was also moving towards a gun on the floorboard of the front passenger seat, where Abdulahad was sitting, Willis said. She said an expert who studied the blood splatter pattern in the vehicle confirmed as much. Phillips was shot once in the head.

Willis said it was impossible to determine whether Phillips grabbed the gun. Even if it was just an attempt, she said, Abdulahad acted within his rights when he responded with deadly force.

This GBI, after its 2017 investigation into the shooting, said at the time the gun found in the car did not play a role in the final outcome. They also concluded that the marijuana that was discovered had not been lit when Abdulahad approached the vehicle. But Willis said there were other witnesses who told investigators with the DA’s office that the car “reeked” of marijuana.

Attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Phillips’ family, said he plans to respond to Willis’ decision not to prosecute next week.

The Atlanta NAACP expressed concerns with the DA’s findings and has requested a meeting to discuss them, said chapter vice president Gerald Griggs.

This decision, along with Willis’ decision to recuse her office from prosecuting two Atlanta police officers charged in the June 2020 death of Rayshard Brooks, creates a “disturbing pattern,” Griggs said.

“Justice does not demand you side with the police,” he said.

Willis said Thursday that “the case was closed.”

She said decisions on other recent police shootings, long delayed by her predecessor, Paul Howard, will be handed down soon.

Those cases are expected to include the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson, who was shot at 76 times inside his girlfriend’s East Point apartment in August 2016 by a fugitive task force made up of local law enforcement and federal authorities.

