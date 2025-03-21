All clear at Fulton courthouse after substance deemed not hazardous

Officials have determined that a white substance found in a package at the Fulton County courthouse Friday afternoon was starch or salt and was not hazardous.
The all-clear signal was given at about 3:30 p.m.
At least four courthouse employees reported symptoms after the package turned up at the downtown Atlanta building, officials said. Those employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the courthouse on Pryor Street regarding a “white substance” discovered inside a package that was delivered to the District Attorney’s Office, fire department spokesperson Anaré Holmes confirmed.
“The District Attorney and her staff greatly appreciate the quick and effective response by Atlanta and Fulton County agencies to the scene to protect our colleagues and the public‚" a DA’s office spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.
