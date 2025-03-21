UPDATE
UPDATE

All clear at Fulton courthouse after substance deemed not hazardous

Business at the Fulton County courthouse was briefly disrupted Friday afternoon.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Business at the Fulton County courthouse was briefly disrupted Friday afternoon.
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Officials have determined that a white substance found in a package at the Fulton County courthouse Friday afternoon was starch or salt and was not hazardous.

The all-clear signal was given at about 3:30 p.m.

At least four courthouse employees reported symptoms after the package turned up at the downtown Atlanta building, officials said. Those employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the courthouse on Pryor Street regarding a “white substance” discovered inside a package that was delivered to the District Attorney’s Office, fire department spokesperson Anaré Holmes confirmed.

“The District Attorney and her staff greatly appreciate the quick and effective response by Atlanta and Fulton County agencies to the scene to protect our colleagues and the public‚" a DA’s office spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Body camera footage shows Taniyah Pilgrim being stunned with a Taser during an Atlanta traffic stop amid the George Floyd protests.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta cops can’t sue former mayor, DA over Black Lives Matter era firings

The three Atlanta police officers were initially fired and charged over the violent arrests of two college students. Charges were dropped and they were reinstated.

Council resolution wants `withdrawal’ of Fulton inmates from city facility

Judge says Fani Willis violated open records law, orders her to pay $54K in attorneys' fees

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Rapper Yella Beezy charged with capital murder in shooting death of rapper Mo3

19m ago

San Diego family of murdered DEA agent ‘Kiki’ Camarena sues cartel under new terrorist designation

55m ago

Rollin' 60s Crips, rappers arrested by feds and the case against ‘Big U’

1h ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Atlanta Braves have thinned their camp roster.

2h ago