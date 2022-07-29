Friends gather to remember Katie Janness, Bowie at Piedmont Park

Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said police obtained multiple search warrants for areas around the Midtown park to gather surveillance footage and try to identify those near the scene that night.

But Thursday’s vigil, which followed a bench installment at the popular dog park, didn’t focus on the grisly details of the case. It was about remembering Janness and what she meant to those who knew her.

Combined Shape Caption A bench in memory of Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, was installed at the Piedmont Dog Park on Thursday, July 28, on the one year anniversary of their deaths. Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva Combined Shape Caption A bench in memory of Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, was installed at the Piedmont Dog Park on Thursday, July 28, on the one year anniversary of their deaths. Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

Hahn and Janness’ friendship began when they met at an Atlanta restaurant in 2007 and started exchanging emails. Intrigued by Janness’ piercing blue eyes and witty humor, Hahn said the time spent with Janness helped her grow as a person.

“She was complex. She was very organized. She had a total rock star essence. She was a contradiction in many ways, but she was a revelation,” a tearful Hahn told the crowd. “And I am so very heartbroken that I won’t ever get to meet her again.”

Among those in attendance were Maureen Kalmanson and Chip Powell, Janness’ bosses at the two bars where she worked. They consoled one another as they remembered Janness on the one-year anniversary of her death.

“She was amazing,” said Kalmanson, who owns Campagnolo, the Italian restaurant and bar just a couple of blocks from the park. “Everyone loved her. We just can’t believe she’s gone.”

Pete Chapman, who worked with Janness for about three years at the restaurant, said the two quickly bonded over their love of music.

”She was just a really amazing person, one of the coolest people I’ve ever met,” he said. “Anyone who knew her loved her.”

Powell, the artistic director at Whole World Improv Theatre, said Janness’ horrific killing left a huge hole in the lives of everyone she worked with.

“She was invested in all our lives,” said Powell, who has since taken over the bar manager duties at the theater because he can’t imagine hiring someone else to replace her. “There is never going to be closure. It’s just one of those things you’re never going to get over.”

Several nearby residents said the heinous killings of Janness and her dog shattered their sense of safety, especially since no arrests have been made in the the case.

“I have more security cameras at my home,” said Chris McKinley, who kept the makeshift memorial near the park entrance stocked with fresh flowers for a year, lest a city employee take it down. He was one of several people who helped raise money for the new park bench.

The two Atlanta police detectives leading the investigation into Janness’ killing also attended Thursday’s vigil to pay their respects.

Combined Shape Caption Friend described Katie Janness as a talented musician and an adventurous spirit. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Friend described Katie Janness as a talented musician and an adventurous spirit. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Before ever coming to Atlanta, Emily Harbovsky and Janness were close friends — a friendship they maintained until her death. The two moved from Detroit together in search of something new.

“There was quite a while that we lived together, worked together and did everything together,” Harbovsky said.

If Harbovsky could see her friend one last time, she said she would make sure Janness knew she meant the world to her.

“I can’t imagine anybody wanting to hurt her because I can’t even imagine her being able to make someone mad,” she said.

With a killer still on the loose, several people voiced frustrations.

“It’s been a year. We are all still devastated. We are still angry and frustrated and want answers,” Janness’ friend, Kristy Stupka, wrote in a statement read aloud at the vigil. “But most of all, we want our friend Katie back. Our kind, creative, humorous, special, one of a kind Katie.”

Others said they wouldn’t feel safe until a suspect is finally behind bars.

“You just can’t make sense of it,” said Hahn. “It’s horrific. How does somebody do all that in Piedmont Park and get away? It’s terrifying to think this person is still out there and it’s terrifying to think they could do this again.”