FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Rain ushers in cold front ahead of chilly weekend

“In the northwest Atlanta suburbs and up into the northwest Georgia mountains, we’ve got rain, and there’s more of it coming,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That paints a rainy story for us today.”

Friday will start with temperatures in the mid-50s which could climb into the mid-60s during the day before plunging back into the 30s overnight, according to the forecast. The rain will be steady at times but no severe weather is expected, Monahan said.