X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Rain ushers in cold front ahead of chilly weekend

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Rain will dampen the last of the week’s warm weather Friday before a cold front brings in more freezing temperatures over the weekend.

“In the northwest Atlanta suburbs and up into the northwest Georgia mountains, we’ve got rain, and there’s more of it coming,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That paints a rainy story for us today.”

Friday will start with temperatures in the mid-50s which could climb into the mid-60s during the day before plunging back into the 30s overnight, according to the forecast. The rain will be steady at times but no severe weather is expected, Monahan said.

Raindrops are expected to begin falling in metro Atlanta shortly after sunrise and continue throughout most of Friday’s daylight hours. After the wet weather moves out overnight, temperatures will drop for a cold but clear weekend.

A freeze watch has been issued for Saturday morning when the low temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees around 6 a.m. before warming up to a high of 50 in the afternoon despite mostly sunny skies. Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern, with a freezing morning and sunny but cold conditions during the daytime.

Monday may be the first official day of spring, but cold temperatures are forecast to stick around until the middle of next week.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 2
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Collin McHugh’s Grapefruit League debut, other pitcher updates
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Collin McHugh’s Grapefruit League debut, other pitcher updates
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
13h ago
The Latest

DeKalb fire officials investigating blaze at abandoned bowling alley
3m ago
Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb
11h ago
Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
16h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top