FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Metro Atlanta dries out with cool, breezy conditions

“We’ve got a little rain around this morning, but that’s quickly going to clear out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’re going to have sunshine, breezy weather, and what turns out to be a pretty nice Friday across North Georgia.”

Most of the relatively light rain will leave the metro area by sunrise, Monahan said. A cold front will sweep away the weather and clouds, replacing the rain with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. Thanks to that cold front, Friday’s temperature will continue to fall after sunrise, bottoming out around 38 degrees in the 9 a.m. hour.