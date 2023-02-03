X
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Metro Atlanta dries out with cool, breezy conditions

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Friday morning will see the last drops of rain for several days as a cold front moves in, pushing away the week’s wet weather ahead of the weekend.

“We’ve got a little rain around this morning, but that’s quickly going to clear out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’re going to have sunshine, breezy weather, and what turns out to be a pretty nice Friday across North Georgia.”

Most of the relatively light rain will leave the metro area by sunrise, Monahan said. A cold front will sweep away the weather and clouds, replacing the rain with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. Thanks to that cold front, Friday’s temperature will continue to fall after sunrise, bottoming out around 38 degrees in the 9 a.m. hour.

“As we work into the afternoon, we’ll head to the mid- to upper-40s,” Monahan said. “This will be a cooler-than-average February afternoon. Our average high is about 56.”

Under clear, mostly sunny skies, most areas around metro Atlanta will see high temperatures around 48 degrees. After sunset, the temperature will drop to freezing temperatures before a cold but dry weekend.

Saturday will start off freezing but clear, warming to another high of 48, Monahan said. Sunday will be even nicer, remaining sunny but warming into the mid- and upper-50s.

That trend will continue through the beginning of the next work week, as high temperatures are forecast to climb into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Metro Atlanta educators say 'Abbott Elementary' hits its marks
