Friday weather: ‘The sun is going to return’

After a Thursday designed by Morrissey, things will be warmer and brighter today.
“The sun is going to return,” said Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan. “There was not really any sunshine at all yesterday. Today, it does come back.”
He calls for a high in the mid to upper 70s.
“Yesterday was a cool day. It is still cool this morning,” he said. “Mid to upper 70s later as the sun comes out.”
