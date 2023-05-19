X

Friday weather: ‘The sun is going to return’

By Jennifer Brett
40 minutes ago

After a Thursday designed by Morrissey, things will be warmer and brighter today.

“The sun is going to return,” said Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan. “There was not really any sunshine at all yesterday. Today, it does come back.”

He calls for a high in the mid to upper 70s.

“Yesterday was a cool day. It is still cool this morning,” he said. “Mid to upper 70s later as the sun comes out.”

I lead the AJC's team of breaking news, courts, crime and criminal justice reporters.

