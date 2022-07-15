Frederick Emereje came here to pursue the American dream

He immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria in the 1970s, attended college in Iowa and eventually moved to College Park. He married, raised three sons and started his own businesses.

The 72-year-old’s life was cut short in February. He went to work driving his taxi and was stabbed and fatally shot outside a downtown Atlanta apartment building before the suspect, his passenger, drove off in his van. Atlanta police quickly made an arrest in the case.