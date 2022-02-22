Clayton man arrested, charged in taxi driver’s killing in downtown Atlanta

Elibra Allen, 48, was identified thanks to items left behind in the taxi, which was found abandoned in a downtown parking lot Feb. 18, Atlanta police Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. Allen is facing charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Woolfolk. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Allen’s charges stem from the Feb. 15 shooting death of 72-year-old Frederick Emereje outside of an apartment complex near the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Hunnicutt Street, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Emereje was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. and taken to the hospital, where he died.