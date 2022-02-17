Hamburger icon
Atlanta police seek help finding slain taxi cab driver’s vehicle

Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in locating this vehicle. It has a logo for “National Cab Company” on the passenger-side door, the number 0343 on multiple sides of the van, and a taxi light affixed to its roof. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle they believe was associated with the fatal shooting of a taxi cab driver outside a downtown Atlanta apartment building Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Hunnicutt Street around 4:45 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the victim, who has not been identified, was driving a taxi when he entered the apartment complex with the suspect as a passenger. At some point, the suspect shot the driver and left the scene in the taxi, Woolfolk said.

He said investigators now believe the suspect has abandoned the vehicle, a white Toyota van, but police need help finding it.

Woolfolk said there are three identifying markers on the vehicle: a logo for “National Cab Company” on the passenger-side door, the number 0343 on multiple sides of the van, and the taxi light affixed to its roof.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911, the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

