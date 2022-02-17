Atlanta police seek help finding slain taxi cab driver’s vehicle

Officers were called to the area of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Hunnicutt Street around 4:45 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the victim, who has not been identified, was driving a taxi when he entered the apartment complex with the suspect as a passenger. At some point, the suspect shot the driver and left the scene in the taxi, Woolfolk said.