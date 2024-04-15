Forsyth man charged with DUI in crash that killed 71-year-old cyclist

A Forsyth County man has been charged with DUI after authorities said he struck a bicyclist over the weekend, killing him.

Matthew Holbrook, 48, of Cumming, was at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Kings Common Way at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly hit 71-year-old Victor Godyn, according to a Forsyth sheriff’s office news release.

Holbrook was traveling north on Castleberry Road, driving a 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck. Godyn was traveling west from Kings Common Way. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

According to investigators, a deputy conducted an impairment investigation and determined Holbrook was driving under the influence of drugs. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

The case remains under investigation.