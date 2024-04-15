Crime & Public Safety

Forsyth man charged with DUI in crash that killed 71-year-old cyclist

Victor Godyn, 71, was struck and killed Saturday in Forsyth County.

A Forsyth County man has been charged with DUI after authorities said he struck a bicyclist over the weekend, killing him.

Matthew Holbrook, 48, of Cumming, was at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Kings Common Way at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly hit 71-year-old Victor Godyn, according to a Forsyth sheriff’s office news release.

Holbrook was traveling north on Castleberry Road, driving a 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck. Godyn was traveling west from Kings Common Way. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

According to investigators, a deputy conducted an impairment investigation and determined Holbrook was driving under the influence of drugs. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

The case remains under investigation.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial
2h ago

