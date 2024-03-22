Woodstock man charged in hit-and-run that killed grandfather of 5

Investigators believed they had located the suspect the same day as the crash. That man’s car seemed to match the description of the one involved and had front-end damage. That driver also said he had hit something and took off his car’s front bumper and hid it in the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

But the paint from that car didn’t match what was found at the crash scene, and the search continued to find the person responsible for striking Johnson.

Joseph Michael Tillman, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and false statement.

“Evidence from the (crash) scene was matched to Tillman’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Tillman was being held without bond Friday in the Cherokee jail.

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Johnson owned The Furniture Guild in Canton and served his community through various ministries, according to his obituary.

“He also regularly attended local assisted living facilities to share his gift of playing his guitar with their residents,” the obituary states. “Chuck loved BIG and had a true servant’s heart with a revolving door saying, ‘All Are Welcome.’ He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.”

Johnson is survived by his wife of 49 years, three children and five granddaughters. His funeral was held Friday.