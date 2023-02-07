Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student

A former Cobb County high school teacher will spend three years behind bars for his improper involvement with a student in his office, the district attorney said Tuesday.
Zachary Warren White pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree during a deal reached Monday. White’s prison sentence will be followed by seven years on probation, the DA’s office said.
White was arrested in November 2021 and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher, his warrant and jail records state. White was a graphics arts teacher at Osborne High School, according to the school’s website.
“Recently, the school learned of allegations of misconduct involving a current Osborne teacher and a current student,” former Osborne Principal Joshua Morreale said in a letter posted on the school’s website after the arrest. “Cobb County police officers have investigated, visited campus and arrested the teacher.”
According to his warrant, White “had intercourse with the student in his school office” between Oct. 4 and Oct. 25.
“We are cooperating fully with Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students,” Morreale wrote after the arrest. “Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.”
White must complete 200 hours of community service, surrender his teaching certificate and not volunteer around children, according to the terms of his sentence. He must also register as a sex offender.
