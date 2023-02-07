Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student

Zachary Warren White pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree during a deal reached Monday. White’s prison sentence will be followed by seven years on probation, the DA’s office said.

White was arrested in November 2021 and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher, his warrant and jail records state. White was a graphics arts teacher at Osborne High School, according to the school’s website.