Former Cobb pastor arrested, charged with child molestation

Colston denied all other accusations of sexual abuse during the phone call, the warrant said. Police originally scheduled an in-person interview with him, but he later declined it after hiring a lawyer.

Colston was arrested on one count of child molestation and released the following day on $25,000 bond, jail records show.

According to the Temple Baptist Church’s Facebook page, Colston stepped down from his position as pastor late last year after his wife’s death. The church’s filing history with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office shows he had been pastor there for more than 20 years.

Public records also show that Colston has been employed by the Cobb school district since 2010. Though he is listed as a bus driver most years, his job title was speech-language pathologist in 2010 and kindergarten teacher in 2018. In 2020, the most recent year payroll data is available, Colston earned a little more than $32,000 as a bus driver.