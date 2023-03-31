Former Cobb County deputy recruit indicted following attack on inmate

Jacqun Mellian Brown was indicted Thursday on two counts of violation of oath by a public officer and one count of battery. He was arrested in February and later granted a $20,000 bond, court records showed.

“The deputy was moving the detainee in an attempt to de-escalate a disturbance,” Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference announcing the arrest. “There was an exchange of words and, as a result, the deputy attacked in a clear violation of all our training, protocols and policies.”