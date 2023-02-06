Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate

A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig Owens said Monday.
The recruit attacked an inmate who was causing a disturbance, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“The deputy was moving the detainee in an attempt to de-escalate a disturbance,” Owens said during a news conference Monday afternoon. “There was an exchange of words and, as a result, the deputy attacked in a clear violation of all our training, protocols and policies.”
Owens did not release the recruit’s name, but jail records and arrest warrants identify him as Jacqun M. Brown of Austell, who was charged with battery and violation of oath of office.
“Said accused did intentionally make physical contact and caused visible harm to said victim, by striking the victim with multiple, closed fist punches and applying choke holds,” Brown’s arrest warrant states. “The punches were to the face and body of the victim while the choke holds were placed under the victim’s arm and neck. The victim suffered multiple cuts, scratches and bruises to his forehead, top of his head, shoulders and lower back/rib area.”
The warrant says the incident was captured on jail cameras.
The sheriff said the inmate is serving time for trafficking drugs. He was treated for minor injuries.
About the Author
Credit: Chris Pizzello