For this Georgia prosecutor, animal crimes often lead to a darker human pattern

“Animal crimes don’t exist by themselves,” Rock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “These crimes are linked to human violence, such as domestic violence and child abuse. Even though animal abuse itself is a crime and is serious, it’s never just about the animal.”

Those who abuse animals often don’t stop there, Rock explained. Crimes against animals are often perpetrated in conjunction with violence toward humans.

“When it comes to interpersonal violent crimes, it’s about power and control,” she said. “And oftentimes pets are used as pawns in the dynamic of power and control.”

Educating others — including law enforcement, other prosecutors and veterinary students — is a big part of Rock’s work, beyond the prosecuting duties. She also serves as a special assistant U.S. attorney handling federal animal fighting cases.

Dogfighting still rampant

In 2007, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick put dogfighting into everyday conversation when a drug investigation led to his arrest. Months later, he pleaded guilty to a federal felony dogfighting conspiracy charge and was sentenced to almost two years in prison.

“People know dogfighting existed because of that case,” Rock said. “But most people truly don’t know how prevalent it still is.”

A Paulding County man was recently convicted of dogfighting and sentenced to a 475-year prison sentence, making national headlines. It’s believed to be the stiffest sentence ever imposed in a dogfighting or animal abuse case, Rock said.

In late January, Vincent Lemark Burrell was convicted of 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals. Burrell, 57, was convicted after a four-day trial, and Judge Dean Bucci then sentenced him to the maximum sentence, though he will be eligible for parole, the Paulding DA’s office said.

Burrell’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the case but has filed a motion for a new trial, court records show. Burrell took the stand during his trial but never took responsibility for being involved in dogfighting, Rock said.

In November 2022, Burrell was arrested after more than 100 dogs were found at his Dallas-area home, according to investigators. It was an Amazon driver who alerted investigators after seeing dogs tied up to fence posts on heavy chains on the man’s property, the district attorney’s office said.

During the investigation, detectives found 107 dogs tied to various objects with large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars. Once seized, the dogs received veterinary care before being turned over to a rescue organization that sought to rehabilitate and eventually find the dogs new homes, Rock said.

Paulding DA Robert Lane said having Rock assist with the case was crucial because his prosecutors haven’t worked similar cases involving so many animals. Special Assistant District Attorney K.C. Pagnotta was the Paulding prosecutor on the case.

“Anything you want to know about animal cruelty, call Jessica,” Lane said.

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia has several attorneys who specialize in various topics, and the teamwork with prosecutors helps when cases go to trial, Lane said.

Rock says she didn’t go to law school to become a prosecutor. But while working years ago in the DeKalb County district attorney’s office, Rock said it was Shawn LaGrua, a former prosecutor now serving as associate justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, who helped shape her career.

“It was really her vision to change the way we prosecuted animal cases in Georgia,” Rock said.

From there, former state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the PAC, persuaded the state Legislature to fund Rock’s position, Skandalakis said.

“She really is amazing,” Skandalakis said of Rock. “She hit the ground running and has been running ever since.”

Twenty years later, Rock says there is still more work to be done.

“People are going to remember this case because of the length of the sentence,” Rock said. “But I hope it helps people understand this hasn’t gone away.”

Georgia lacks cockfighting law

It isn’t just dogs used for fighting and being abused, Rock said. Cockfighting is a brutal practice, also not uncommon in Georgia, where roosters known as gamecocks are forced to fight, often resulting in severe injuries or death she said.

“These roosters are selectively bred and conditioned to enhance their aggression and strapped with knives or gaffs attached to their legs to inflict fatal wounds to the other rooster when forced to fight,” she said.

While the state leads most others in having a prosecutor dedicated to animal crimes, Georgia is way behind in the fight against cockfighting, Rock said.

“Right now Georgia is the only state in the U.S. that does not have a law addressing cockfighting,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Cockfighting is a lucrative spectator event that experts say is centered on one thing: money. In Georgia, cockfights have drawn crowds of 200 people, with events being kept secret until the day before, a major with the Lincoln County sheriff’s office previously told the AJC after a 2019 bust. The events also had concession stands and vendors selling knives and cages.

“It was like going to the Braves game,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “They had it all.”

A bill has been drafted once again, and Rock will be among those speaking to state legislators at the Capitol during the current session. It hasn’t passed in previous years, but that doesn’t mean those engaging in cockfighting are off the hook.

It is a federal felony to buy, sell, deliver, possess, train or transport an animal for participation in animal fighting. It is also a federal felony to take a child under the age of 16 to an animal fight.

Animal fighting is often connected to organized crimes such as human trafficking and drug and gun trafficking, among other crimes. And children are also attending those events, Rock said.

“We shouldn’t have to make these federal cases,” Rock said. “We should be able to prosecute cockfighting cases in the state of Georgia with a law that specifically addresses this brutal and barbaric activity.”

Continuing the fight

Rock says she devotes a great deal of time to educating others about her field, specifically training others on the link between crimes against animals and crimes against humans.

“We don’t isolate harm or neglect to an animal,” she said. “In households where one form of abuse occurs, other forms of abuse are likely to be present, creating an environment of fear and harm for both humans and animals.”

When it comes to domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse, human victims may protect their pets before they protect themselves, according to Rock. It’s important to educate those tasked with enforcing our laws about the bigger picture — understanding the link between animal and human abuse can improve the response to violence.

Children who witness animal abuse are also vulnerable, she said.

“By going after animal abusers, we are saving children from having to witness the violence or be part of it,” Rock said.

Skandalakis said Georgia’s approach to prosecuting those who abuse animals, as well as educating those around the state, is a model for other states.

“We are definitely doing it right and it is helping,” he said.

The public can also help do its part by reporting animal abuse or neglect and by being responsible pet owners themselves, she said.

“I am grateful that the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council allows me to be a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves and to help others understand that, by recognizing the link between harm to animals and harm to humans, we can create a safer environment for all,” Rock said. “I’ve seen so much of it in my career, and I know that we are making a difference by helping people see the bigger picture.”