Alleged horse thieves reined in with help from Georgia agriculture team

A horse theft case spanning several states has been resolved, thanks to help from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the agency said Monday.

Authorities with the Arkansas agriculture department requested assistance from GDA law enforcement after discovering the scheme extended into Georgia, according to Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper.

“Our department’s law enforcement team is committed to supporting other law enforcement agencies here in Georgia and across state lines to help ensure those who commit crimes involving agriculture are brought to justice,” Harper said. “This case required close cooperation, resources and expertise from both agencies, and we are proud to have played a role in solving this case and providing closure for the victims.”