Alleged horse thieves reined in with help from Georgia agriculture team

Case spanned several states; suspects accused of using fraudulent financial transactions
These are two of the horses recovered during the investigation.

By
1 hour ago

A horse theft case spanning several states has been resolved, thanks to help from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the agency said Monday.

Authorities with the Arkansas agriculture department requested assistance from GDA law enforcement after discovering the scheme extended into Georgia, according to Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper.

“Our department’s law enforcement team is committed to supporting other law enforcement agencies here in Georgia and across state lines to help ensure those who commit crimes involving agriculture are brought to justice,” Harper said. “This case required close cooperation, resources and expertise from both agencies, and we are proud to have played a role in solving this case and providing closure for the victims.”

The suspects allegedly deceived victims in Arkansas using fraudulent financial transactions, investigators said. The suspects, whose names were not released, used false representation to unlawfully obtain multiple horses, resulting in monetary loss to the owners.

Authorities did not say how many horses were recovered during the investigation.

ExploreWild horses of Cumberland Island lose lawsuit over dire living conditions

An estimated 40,000 horses are reported stolen annually in the U.S., according to officials.

“Horse theft continues to be a serious issue impacting agricultural producers, ranchers and equine enthusiasts, with multiple cases reported in recent months across the Southeast, including Florida, Mississippi and Texas,” Georgia’s agriculture department said.

