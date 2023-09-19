Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A Flowery Branch woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for walking into her neighbor’s home last year and shooting the woman multiple times because the victim’s dogs wouldn’t stop barking.

Fonda Spratt, 57, pleaded guilty on Friday to home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. When her prison time is up, a judge ordered Spratt to serve the remainder of a 65-year sentence on probation.

On the morning of Nov. 29, 2022, Spratt entered her neighbor’s home to confront her about the barking dogs, Flowery Branch police said at the time. The confrontation escalated when Spratt took out a gun and shot the woman at least twice. Another woman inside the home at the time was not injured.

Police were called, and when officers arrived at the home in the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street, they found the wounded victim standing in the road. She was taken to a hospital and survived.

As a condition of her sentencing, Spratt is required to seek “extensive” treatment for mental health and pay up to $2,000 to the victims for any treatment they may have required.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results,” police Chief Christopher Hulsey said at the time. “There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed.”

Prior to the November incident, Spratt had no history of arrests in Hall County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Credit: ajc.com

