Flowery Branch woman arrested, accused of shooting neighbor over barking dogs

A Flowery Branch woman is accused of walking into a neighbor’s home late Tuesday morning and shooting her multiple times after she’d had enough of the victim’s barking dogs, according to police.
Flowery Branch officers were called to the home in the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street around 11:30 a.m. and found the victim standing in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. She’d been struck twice and was rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be stable.
Investigators believe the neighbor spat started over a complaint about the victim’s barking dogs, the statement read. Police said 56-year-old Fonda Spratt entered the victim’s home and confronted her about the dogs before taking out a firearm and shooting at the woman.
“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results,” police Chief Christopher Hulsey said in a statement. “There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision-making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse. I would also like to thank Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”
Spratt faces multiple charges, including home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, police said.
She is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Sheree Ralston campaign