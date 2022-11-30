ajc logo
X

Flowery Branch woman arrested, accused of shooting neighbor over barking dogs

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A Flowery Branch woman is accused of walking into a neighbor’s home late Tuesday morning and shooting her multiple times after she’d had enough of the victim’s barking dogs, according to police.

Flowery Branch officers were called to the home in the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street around 11:30 a.m. and found the victim standing in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. She’d been struck twice and was rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be stable.

Investigators believe the neighbor spat started over a complaint about the victim’s barking dogs, the statement read. Police said 56-year-old Fonda Spratt entered the victim’s home and confronted her about the dogs before taking out a firearm and shooting at the woman.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results,” police Chief Christopher Hulsey said in a statement. “There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed. I am proud of the quick response time and sound decision-making of our officers and thankful that this incident was not worse. I would also like to thank Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

Spratt faces multiple charges, including home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, police said.

She is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid5h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Sheree Ralston campaign

Sheree Ralston, widow of House Speaker David Ralston, will run to succeed him
3h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
3h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Soaring voter turnout includes good news for Herschel Walker
4h ago
The Latest

DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
2h ago
Man arrested, tied to antisemitic graffiti in Brookhaven, cops say
16h ago
Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
17h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top