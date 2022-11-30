Flowery Branch woman arrested, accused of shooting neighbor over barking dogs

Flowery Branch officers were called to the home in the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street around 11:30 a.m. and found the victim standing in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. She’d been struck twice and was rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be stable.

Investigators believe the neighbor spat started over a complaint about the victim’s barking dogs, the statement read. Police said 56-year-old Fonda Spratt entered the victim’s home and confronted her about the dogs before taking out a firearm and shooting at the woman.