Florida man accused of stealing multiple mortuary stretchers near Atlanta

The cost of a new mortuary and medical stretchers can easily exceed $1,000.

In the course of investigating the theft, Acworth police found that the suspect had committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

Two days before the Acworth theft, another mortuary stretcher was stolen from Benson’s Funeral Home at 309 Hardee Street in Dallas, local police said.

“Michael Christopher Johnson has an extensive history of theft. He is currently wanted in at least two Metro Atlanta counties for similar incidents,” Dallas police said.

Johnson is facing one count of felony entering auto in Dallas as well, police said.

Dallas police released a photo of Johnson and his car, a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Florida tags with the number PM759X. Authorities did not say when he was last seen, and he remains at large.

Anyone who spots Johnson or can share information about his whereabouts is asked to call Acworth police at 770-974-1232.