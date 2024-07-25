Crime & Public Safety

Florida man accused of stealing multiple mortuary stretchers near Atlanta

Suspect is wanted in Acworth and Dallas on similar charges
Michael Christopher Johnson, 56, of Florida, was last seen driving this minivan. He is accused of stealing multiple mortuary stretchers from funeral homes in Acworth and Dallas, police said. July 24, 2024 (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

1 hour ago

A Florida man is wanted in multiple Georgia jurisdictions after he was accused of stealing mortuary stretchers from two different funeral homes in Acworth and Dallas.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Michael Christopher Johnson of Valrico, Florida, according to the Acworth police department. Johnson now has arrest warrants in Acworth on one felony count of entering auto and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

The actual theft took place May 8, police said. Officers were called to Georgia Funeral Care at 4761 South Main Street after the theft was reported. Investigators found a vehicle belonging to the funeral home that had been damaged as the suspect removed the stretcher.

The cost of a new mortuary and medical stretchers can easily exceed $1,000.

In the course of investigating the theft, Acworth police found that the suspect had committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

Two days before the Acworth theft, another mortuary stretcher was stolen from Benson’s Funeral Home at 309 Hardee Street in Dallas, local police said.

“Michael Christopher Johnson has an extensive history of theft. He is currently wanted in at least two Metro Atlanta counties for similar incidents,” Dallas police said.

Johnson is facing one count of felony entering auto in Dallas as well, police said.

Dallas police released a photo of Johnson and his car, a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Florida tags with the number PM759X. Authorities did not say when he was last seen, and he remains at large.

Anyone who spots Johnson or can share information about his whereabouts is asked to call Acworth police at 770-974-1232.

