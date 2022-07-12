Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars

“I looked on the roof but couldn’t see anybody,” Davis said.

Davis said she walked behind the building and spoke with an employee of Little Caesars. The employee told her he could hear the man’s voice coming from inside the restaurant’s pizza oven.

Davis told the AJC she went inside Little Caesars and spoke with the struggling man, who told her he was in pain and having a panic attack. She called 911 just before 9 a.m. and said responding firefighters and police were able to remove the man with a group effort.

The Little Caesars location was closed and its employees were sent home for the day, Davis said.

In addition to Little Caesars, the strip mall is home to multiple restaurants, a Goodwill donation center and a computer repair and supply shop.

