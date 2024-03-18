Firefighter hospitalized after suffering injury in SW Atlanta

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being pinned “between two apparatuses” while working a fire in southwest Atlanta on Monday, officials said.

Few details were released, but Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials said the firefighter was part of a crew that responded to a blaze near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Dearwood Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood of mostly single-family homes called Hammond Park, just north of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The department did not provide further information about how the firefighter was pinned, but fellow crew members quickly provided first aid.