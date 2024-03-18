Firefighter hospitalized after suffering injury in SW Atlanta

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being pinned “between two apparatuses” while working a fire in southwest Atlanta on Monday, officials said.
Few details were released, but Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials said the firefighter was part of a crew that responded to a blaze near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Dearwood Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood of mostly single-family homes called Hammond Park, just north of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The department did not provide further information about how the firefighter was pinned, but fellow crew members quickly provided first aid.
The injured firefighter is considered stable but remains in the hospital, officials said.
