Fire breaks out near SW Atlanta restaurant

Firefighters are battling a blaze Saturday near a restaurant in southwest Atlanta.
Crews were called to a building in the 200 block of Northside Drive, which is across the street from Cleopas R. Johnson Park and near Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, around 11:30 a.m. Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said firefighters discovered a one-story brick structure up in flames.
The fire was quickly contained to the front of the building. As of 1 p.m., Richardson said crews continued trying to extinguish the blaze.
There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The building is about a block from the iconic Paschal’s in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
