Crime & Public Safety

Fire breaks out near SW Atlanta restaurant

Crews work to extinguish blaze in Castleberry Hill neighborhood, not far from Paschal’s
The fire is located in the 200 block of Northside Drive.

By
27 minutes ago

Firefighters are battling a blaze Saturday near a restaurant in southwest Atlanta.

Crews were called to a building in the 200 block of Northside Drive, which is across the street from Cleopas R. Johnson Park and near Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, around 11:30 a.m. Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said firefighters discovered a one-story brick structure up in flames.

The fire was quickly contained to the front of the building. As of 1 p.m., Richardson said crews continued trying to extinguish the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building is about a block from the iconic Paschal’s in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

