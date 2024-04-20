Fire breaks out near SW Atlanta restaurant

Firefighters are battling a blaze Saturday near a restaurant in southwest Atlanta.

Crews were called to a building in the 200 block of Northside Drive, which is across the street from Cleopas R. Johnson Park and near Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, around 11:30 a.m. Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said firefighters discovered a one-story brick structure up in flames.

The fire was quickly contained to the front of the building. As of 1 p.m., Richardson said crews continued trying to extinguish the blaze.