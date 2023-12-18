Fire at condemned apartments 1 of several that kept metro Atlanta crews busy

No injuries were reported. Investigators continue to look into what sparked the blaze.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out in one of the abandoned buildings, according to Channel 2 Action News. The news station did not report any injuries in that blaze.

On Sunday afternoon, Gwinnett County firefighters got a call about a fire at a home on Laurel Falls Drive in the Centerville area. It was just before 1:30 p.m., and the two-story house had heavy fire coming from the front porch that was working its way to the second-story window, officials said.

Gwinnett County Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Laurel Falls Drive in Snellville today.... Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday, December 17, 2023

No one was home at the time, but crews found a dog that had died, according to the fire department.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, authorities said. It was ruled accidental, with the cause being a candle that was left lit in a downstairs room.

Also on Sunday, a fire in DeKalb County left at least 24 people without a home, according to the American Red Cross.

Beginning at around 3 a.m., DeKalb crews spent the next few hours battling the blaze at the Villas at Decatur apartment complex on Eastwyck Circle. Officials told Channel 2 the fire had spread from one unit to most of the complex.

With winter officially arriving Thursday, authorities are urging residents to practice fire safety. Colder temperatures mean increased use of space heaters and other devices or methods to stay warm. According to safety officials, when any heaters are in use, make sure they are not close to any flammable material and do not leave any open flames, such as a fireplace or a candle, unattended.