ajc logo
X

Fight at auto parts store preceded fatal shooting, Clayton police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Police investigating shooting at Clayton County auto parts store

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

New details from a Clayton County police report about Thursday’s deadly shooting at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store reveal that police believe the man who was killed punched his alleged shooter in the face before shots were fired.

Willie Heath III, 25, was taken to the hospital after being struck in the leg at the auto parts store near Riverdale, Clayton police said in a news release. Heath later died at the hospital and the suspect, 26-year-old Raheem Titre, was charged with murder, among several other counts.

According to the report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, multiple witnesses told responding officers that Heath threatened Titre during an argument and then punched him in the face as the disagreement escalated. The report confirmed Titre was an employee at a different O’Reilly location who was making a delivery to the store on Ga. 85 where the shooting took place.

The report did not say what started the argument between Heath and Titre, but said the store’s manager and another customer witnessed the dispute. The customer told police he was speaking with Titre when Heath began making threats. Titre left the store and came back inside shortly after, rejoining the argument, the report said. Before the disagreement turned physical, the store manager tried to separate Titre and Heath.

After the punch, Titre pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Heath inside the store, the report said. Heath ran outside and Titre followed him, firing additional shots, according to the report. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

ExploreMan charged with murder in shooting at Clayton County auto parts store

Titre originally fled the scene but returned during the investigation, the report said. Officers took him into custody on counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and second-degree criminal damage to property. After Heath died at the hospital, Titre was also charged with malice murder.

Titre remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Teachers in the trenches: We’re tired. Send relief in new school year.9h ago
Democratic crossover voting brings call to close Georgia’s primaries
3h ago
Amid Atlanta firefighter staffing crisis, proposed raises aren’t as high as first...
9h ago
First suspected case of monkeypox in Georgia confirmed by CDC
1h ago
First suspected case of monkeypox in Georgia confirmed by CDC
1h ago
Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed at Rockdale apartment complex; suspect ID’d
2h ago
The Latest
Alabama man wanted on assault charges in Atlanta arrested in Forest Park
3m ago
Atlanta police ID McDonald’s employee accused of shooting manager
20m ago
College Park man who smuggled guns to Barbados gets prison sentence
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top