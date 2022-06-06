Fight at auto parts store preceded fatal shooting, Clayton police say

Willie Heath III, 25, was taken to the hospital after being struck in the leg at the auto parts store near Riverdale, Clayton police said in a news release. Heath later died at the hospital and the suspect, 26-year-old Raheem Titre, was charged with murder, among several other counts.

According to the report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, multiple witnesses told responding officers that Heath threatened Titre during an argument and then punched him in the face as the disagreement escalated. The report confirmed Titre was an employee at a different O’Reilly location who was making a delivery to the store on Ga. 85 where the shooting took place.